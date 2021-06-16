Advertisement

Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development

By Max Cotton
Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The developers hoping to build the a development known as Orchard Hills will have to restart the process to petition the Eau Claire County Board to rezone an area in the Town of Washington.

The Board voted 23-5 Tuesday against rezoning the 215-acre property near Lowes Creek off County Road II and Mischler Road from “Exclusive Agriculture” to “Rural Homes.”

Plans called for more than 100 homes to be built on the property.

Many people who live near the proposed development site spoke in opposition to the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting. They cited potential traffic increases as well as the size the of the development.

