Eau Claire Express to allow dogs at baseball games each Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Good news for dog owners and baseball fans alike.

The Eau Claire Express baseball team has revised their pet policy and will now allow fans to bring their dogs to the ballpark each Sunday for the duration of the season.

After a one-time donation of $3, people will be able bring their dogs to Express home games at Carson Park each Sunday, except for July 4th.

All the proceeds will benefit the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

Remaining Sunday home games for the Express in the 2021 season include June 20, July 18, August 1, and August 8. For the full Express baseball schedule, click here.

