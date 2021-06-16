Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo earns fifth-career All-NBA Selection

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By George Balekji
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth time in his career, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named All-NBA which also ties a Milwaukee Bucks franchise record.

Antetokounmpo was a unanimous selection for the All-NBA First Team which is also the third consecutive season he was voted All-NBA First Team.

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points, 11 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56.9% from the field in his eight NBA season. Antetokounmpo’s five All-NBA selection ties him with Sidney Moncrief and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in Bucks franchise history.

The 6′11″ forward was the only unanimous First Team selection, joining the Warriors’ Steph Curry, Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić, and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

The All-NBA Team was selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from around the globe.

Antetokounmpo’s Bucks are currently tied 2-2 in a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the eastern conference seminfinals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Burke
Badgers hall of famer Tom Burke arrested on child sexual assault charges
The Pablo Center in Eau Claire has lost more than $750,000 in revenue since March.
Pablo Center Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup
Pepin Co. barn fire
Crews respond to Pepin Co. barn fire
Garland Joseph Nelson
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders asks for speedy trial in theft case
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”

Latest News

Regis defeats Elk Mound 4-0 in the regional semifinal
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, June 15th
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24)...
Durant’s sensational performance sends Nets to 3-2 lead
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”
Chi-Hi rolls past Memorial
SportScene 13 for Monday, June 14th