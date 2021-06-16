Giannis Antetokounmpo earns fifth-career All-NBA Selection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth time in his career, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named All-NBA which also ties a Milwaukee Bucks franchise record.

Antetokounmpo was a unanimous selection for the All-NBA First Team which is also the third consecutive season he was voted All-NBA First Team.

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points, 11 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56.9% from the field in his eight NBA season. Antetokounmpo’s five All-NBA selection ties him with Sidney Moncrief and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in Bucks franchise history.

The 6′11″ forward was the only unanimous First Team selection, joining the Warriors’ Steph Curry, Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić, and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

The All-NBA Team was selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from around the globe.

Antetokounmpo’s Bucks are currently tied 2-2 in a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the eastern conference seminfinals.

