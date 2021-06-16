Advertisement

Gov. Evers pushes for dairy farmer support during June Dairy Month

By Alex Loroff
Updated: 4 hours ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin, and people across the state are recognizing the workers who make up the multi-billion dollar industry.

For Zach Servais of Vernon County’s Hamburg Hills Farm, it’s the only profession he could ever see himself doing.

“I don’t know what else I could do if I couldn’t farm, I mean I love being outside, I love being around the animals,” Servais described. “I mean you don’t really get to set your own hours, but I love being able to just walk into my house in the middle of the day if need be.”

Despite the love he has for dairy farming, Servais does have concerns about the long-term future of the industry.

“The last five years with the supply glut that we’ve had and the prices fluctuating all over the place really makes a guy nervous,” Servais expressed.

Governor Tony Evers stopped by the Hamburg Hills Farm Wednesday to hear some of those concerns for himself.

Evers says dairy farmers continue to face difficulties with labor shortages and inadequate health insurance.

He adds that more work needs to be done to create more markets for farmers to utilize, and he believes there are people on both sides of the political aisle who are in favor of that.

“There seems to be some good bipartisan support around that,” Evers said. “I think we have to search the globe to make sure that we have markets, and searching the globe is not something that can be done on the cheap.”

Evers also says improved broadband access is critical for the growth of farming operations and rural communities.

“Whether it’s this farm or the people in Stoddard or any place in rural Wisconsin, we know that in order to survive in this economy, whether it’s farming or other businesses in rural Wisconsin, we have to have broadband,” Evers detailed.

Evers believes assisting the state’s farmers and expanding broadband should be items that receive bipartisan support no matter what.

