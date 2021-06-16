Advertisement

'Heroic' bystanders, firefighters save man from drowning in Monona river

Lottes Park, in Monona
Lottes Park, in Monona(Monona Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Fire Dept. is crediting a group of “heroic” bystanders who didn’t stand by when they saw a man go underwater at Monona’s Lottes Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Instead, they rushed into the Yahara River and helped save his life.

“We want to specifically thank the brave bystanders who did not hesitate to jump in and help save his life,” Chief Jeremy McMullen wrote in a statement. He explained that the man, whose name was not released, had been underwater for several minutes before being pulled to safety.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, in the 300 block of W. Broadway, around 3:30 p.m. and the first unit made it to the park in less than three minutes with more teams arriving soon afterwards, McMullen continued.

The man was then moved to the paramedic unit to be treated for life threatening injuries before being taken to a local hospital.

