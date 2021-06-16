Advertisement

Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers promises to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes passed by the state Assembly, while also calling on lawmakers to go farther to make law enforcement more accountable and transparent.

Evers said Wednesday that he would sign four bills that passed with bipartisan support.

The Assembly failed to vote on a fifth bill as scheduled that would set a statewide use of force policy for police, and extend protections for officers who report abuses.

It was stalled due to objections from the Milwaukee police union and despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

