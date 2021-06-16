Leinenkugel’s and UW-Madison announce diversity scholarship

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company announced the “Jake Leinenkugel Diversity in Brewing” award. This scholarship is in partnership with University Wisconsin-Madison.

Those who will be eligible for the award must be perusing a degree in brewing or fermentation science at UW-Madison. It is open to students who identify as Latino, Black/African American, American Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander and/or LGBTQ plus.

Dick Leinenkugel, President of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, said this could bring in some much needed diversity.

“The idea is to increase the number of diversity candidates in the craft beer industry,” Dick said.

The scholarship is in the name of Dicks late brother, Jake Leinenkugel. A $50,000 scholarship will be awarded to two eligible candidates each year and they will have an opportunity to have a paid summer internship at Leinenkugel’s brewery.

“We are Wisconsin. We’re a Wisconsin brand. I can’t think of a better university than University of Wisconsin and their school of fermentation science to endow this scholarship on behalf of my brother Jake”, Dick said. “We are just delighted as the Leinenkugel Family to be able to do this”

This collaboration is a part of the Brewing Education Scholarship program, which was announced last year by Tenth Blake, the craft division of Molson Coors.

