Advertisement

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic

By WCVB Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A message in a bottle that was sent from Rhode Island a few years ago has been found more than 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The person who found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal said he hopes to track down the person who wrote the message.

“Last Friday I was spearfishing, and I found the bottle,” Christian Santos said. “I got it, went out and I opened it, and there was this paper in it and I brought it home.”

The message in the bottle read: “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and I’m visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The message also included an email address.

“I read it and then I showed it to my mom,” Santos said.

Santos used to live in Boston. Ten years ago, he and his family moved to Portugal.

After finding the bottle, he now has a message for the sender.

“I would like to tell them I found it, where it was and what I was doing, and we’re going to be friends for life,” Santos said.

It is estimated that the note was written around Thanksgiving of 2018.

Santos, along with WCVB, have tried contacting the person who wrote the message, but have had no luck so far.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Burke
Badgers hall of famer Tom Burke arrested on child sexual assault charges
The Pablo Center in Eau Claire has lost more than $750,000 in revenue since March.
Pablo Center Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup
The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Pepin Co. barn fire
Crews respond to Pepin Co. barn fire
Garland Joseph Nelson
Man charged in Diemel brothers murders asks for speedy trial in theft case

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Chloe and Roxy's rescue
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6