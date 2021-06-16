Advertisement

Republicans propose $125 million more for broadband

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday to approve the spending, which would be borrowed to pay for grants issued by the Public Service Commission.
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The effort to expand broadband internet to underserved rural areas in Wisconsin would get a $125 million boost under the budget being written by Republicans, about $75 million less in state funding than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday to approve the spending, which would be borrowed to pay for grants issued by the Public Service Commission.

The state funding would be on top of federal coronavirus relief money coming to Wisconsin that can be spent on broadband. Evers previously announced that $100 million in federal infrastructure money will go toward new broadband grants.

