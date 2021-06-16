Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on transgender sports bans

The bills being debated Wednesday are all but certain to be headed for a veto by Gov. Tony Evers.
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plan to vote on bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The bills Wednesday are being debated in the middle of gay pride month and are all but certain to be headed for a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Even though they are unlikely to become law, the Assembly has scheduled five hours of debate on the measures that opponents say are discriminatory and unnecessary. They must also pass the Senate before going to Evers, who has repeatedly said he stands with transgender students.

