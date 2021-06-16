Advertisement

Wisconsin bill forbids requiring proof of COVID vaccination

The measure must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before...
The measure must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.(Department of Defense Photo/EJ Hersom)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit businesses, colleges and universities, governments and anyone else in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The measure must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law. Evers has signaled that he will veto the bill.

It is supported by a Wisconsin group that opposes mandating vaccines and the anti-abortion group Pro-Life Wisconsin. Opponents include the Wisconsin Medical Society, the Wisconsin Public Health Association and the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards.

