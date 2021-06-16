Wisconsin Farm Technology Days returns July 20-22

TOWN OF BRUNSWICK, Wis. (WEAU) - After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin is back.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is scheduled for a three-day event at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire Co. from July 20 through July 22. Huntsinger farms is located on Highway 37 southwest of Interstate 94.

Officials held a Zoom meeting on Tuesday morning with updates on this year’s show. Eric Rygg, President of Huntsinger Farms, says this year’s event will be unlike any other, since it’s the first time Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will be hosted at a horseradish farm.

“You’ll also get a chance to visit our home farm where my great-grandfather Ellis Huntsinger really grew the company,” Rygg said. “You’re going to see how horseradish is farmed, you’re going to be able to see our solar fields, the farmhouse where my mother grew up... you’ll get a great firsthand look at how our farm is different than some of the other farms that have hosted Farm Technology Days in the past.”

The marketing coordinator for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days says there are currently 480 exhibitors scheduled from 23 different states and expects that number to hit 500 before the event begins next month.

The event will also feature acoustic performances from local musician Chris Kroeze all three days.

