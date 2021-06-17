Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Tenn. 9-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother in custody

An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she...
An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 9-month-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe, the TBI announced Thursday morning.

The child’s non-custodial mother has also been arrested, according to the TBI.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

According to initial reports, Nichelle was believed to be with her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Nyx Omega, who was wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

The TBI tweeted Thursday morning that both Nichelle Omega and Nyx Omega were located in Nashville, and that Nichelle was safe and Nyx was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Scene of train derailment in Merrill on June 16
Crews get derailed train back on track, work remains
The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin
A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana...
Eau Claire County Board calls on state to legalize or decriminalize marijuana

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.
Dedicated to his job, man walks 17 miles to work
Community members gather in George Floyd Square to demand justice for Winston Boogie Smith Jr.,...
Gun evidence detailed in Minneapolis task force shooting
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says Philadelphia wrongly limited ties with Catholic agency
China successfully sends three astronauts to the country’s space station.
Chinese crew enters new space station on 3-month mission