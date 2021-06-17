Advertisement

Blood donors needed: American Red Cross faces severe shortage

Western Wisconsin American Red Cross
Western Wisconsin American Red Cross
By Maria Blough
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Blood donors needed. As hospitals schedule surgeries previously delayed due to the pandemic, the American Red Cross said it’s facing a severe blood shortage.

Since blood is perishable, it can’t be stockpiled.

As more blood moves through the blood bank than before, the Red Cross is in need of donors with all blood types.

In the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed 75,000 more units of blood than normal.

At trauma centers demand for red blood cells is up 10% compared to this same time frame in 2019.

The Red Cross said hospitals in the U.S. have had to hold off on some elective procedures.

Red Cross volunteer Dan Schillinger said giving blood is easy and can make a difference.

“It’s a simple procedure, and I think the thing that it does for me, is it feels good to be giving back to the community,” Schillinger said. “There’s so many things we can’t do to make things better, here’s something we can do to make things better.”

In the Chippewa Valley hospitals like HSHS Sacred Heart said it has enough blood through the blood bank it partners with to meet the surgical needs of patients.

However the hospital encourages people to consider donating blood to make sure it can continue to meet those needs.

To find out more about donating blood, click HERE.

