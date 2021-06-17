Buffalo County man pleads guilty to lesser homicide charge in wife’s death

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Buffalo County man pleads guilty Wednesday, June 16 to a lesser charge of 1st degree reckless homicide in the death of his wife. 38-year-old Jonathan Medeiros was initially charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Medeiros called police in late-January to say he shot and killed a woman. When deputies arrived, they found his wife, 38-year-old Jolene Medeiros, dead.

Jonathan Medeiros told investigators she was screaming at him, he got out of bed, grabbed a shotgun and shot her twice.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 18. A pre-sentencing investigation has also been ordered.

