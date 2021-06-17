COVID-19 virus spread moderate or low in 62 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin is seeing a lower spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to the state Department of Health Services. Last week, there was a high case burden in 27 counties. This week, activity level is high in 10, including Kewaunee, Oconto, Waushara, Adams, Bayfield, Burnett, Marquette, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties.

Activity level is low in 7 Wisconsin counties, compared to 3 last week. They include Menominee, Iowa, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pepin, Price and Vernon counties.

The spread of the virus is moderate in the remaining 55 counties.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and an opportunity. Get your #COVID19 vaccine questions answered by @UWGlobalHealth's Dr. James Conway and #DHSWI's Dr. Jasmine Zapata at a virtual town hall tonight. Register to attend: https://t.co/WbBCqGuseD pic.twitter.com/E0QTIwSMIR — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 17, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

49.3% of the state has received at least one shot and 44.8% has completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. Of the 5.2 million doses administered in the state to date, 31,279 were administered to residents this week. Nationally, the CDC reported last week that 52% of Americans received at least one vaccine dose and 42% were fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Delta COVID-19 variant was added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, with more cases being added since what was reported the day before.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that 35 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in Wisconsin, up from 26 on Wednesday. Of the more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases tested to determine if they are variants, more than 4,200 of them were.

DHS has discovered 3,335 cases of the Alpha variant, 64 cases of the Beta variant, 609 cases of the Epsilon variants and 253 of the Gamma variant since starting to test for these variants.

Scientists have said each of these variant strains can spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19. Some variants may cause more serious illness, though health officials will need to conduct more studies to determine this.

Of the regular strain of COVID-19, DHS confirmed 113 new cases. The seven-day average has now dipped lower, to 85.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

State numbers show 73 people were admitted for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period, which is more than the past two days combined. The state is averaging 37 COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 121 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, 3 fewer than Wednesday. Of those, 45 are in intensive care, the same as the day before.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.