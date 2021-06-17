Advertisement

Earthquake shakes Indiana, Illinois border

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.(United States Geological Survey)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 8 hours ago
BLOOMINGDALE, Ind. (WMTV) - An earthquake in western Indiana early Thursday afternoon shook the much of the state as well as parts of eastern Illinois.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was centered near Bloomingdale, about 70 miles west of Indianapolis and struck around 2:15 p.m. central daylight time.

Preliminary figures measured it at a 3.8 Magnitude. The agency’s map of where and to what degree the quake was felt found moderate to light shaking was reported between Terre Haute and Lafayette.

The USGS received reports from as far north as Gary. East to west, the agency received reports ranging from Champaign, Illinois, to Muncie, Indiana.

NBC15′s sister-station in South Bend, more than 150 miles away from the epicenter, had multiple viewers in its area report feeling the earthquake as well.

