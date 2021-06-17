Eau Claire COVID-19 information call center to close Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 call center provided by Eau Claire’s local health department is closing Friday.

Thursday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. announce the closure of the call center, which opened on March 25, 2020 as a way for area residents to ask COVID-19 questions. The resource was done in partnership with UW-Eau Claire.

In nearly 15 months of operation, the call center took 10,718 calls.

The call center will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18. ECCCHD health officials say that there are still resources for those who need information on COVID-19 topics. People are encouraged to call the ECCCHD at 715-839-4718 or visit covid19eauclaire.org if they have any questions. Wisconsin also has its own call line for COVID-19 information, including vaccine clinics, at 1-844-684-1064.

