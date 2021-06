Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more legislation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers promises to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes passed by the state Assembly, while also calling on lawmakers to go farther to make law enforcement more accountable and transparent.

Evers said Wednesday that he would sign the four bills that passed with bipartisan support.

The Assembly failed to vote on a fifth bill as scheduled that would set a statewide use of force policy for police, and extend protections for officers who report abuses. It was stalled due to objections from the Milwaukee police union, despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

But we must take the next step—and the next step—if we're going to make progress toward a more just, equitable, and safer state. So, while I plan to sign these bills, I'm also urging the Legislature to send comprehensive legislation to my desk without delay. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 17, 2021

