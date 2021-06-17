Advertisement

Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more legislation

Gov. Tony Evers promises to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes...
Gov. Tony Evers promises to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes passed by the state Assembly.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers promises to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes passed by the state Assembly, while also calling on lawmakers to go farther to make law enforcement more accountable and transparent.

Evers said Wednesday that he would sign the four bills that passed with bipartisan support.

The Assembly failed to vote on a fifth bill as scheduled that would set a statewide use of force policy for police, and extend protections for officers who report abuses. It was stalled due to objections from the Milwaukee police union, despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Scene of train derailment in Merrill on June 16
Crews get derailed train back on track, work remains
The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin
A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana...
Eau Claire County Board calls on state to legalize or decriminalize marijuana

Latest News

The Assembly passed it on a 59-38 vote. It now heads to the Senate.
Wisconsin Assembly passes local redistricting delay
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed bills banning transgender athletes from...
Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender sports bans
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy
The measure must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before...
Wisconsin bill forbids requiring proof of COVID vaccination