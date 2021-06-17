Federal COVID-19 relief fund deadline approaches for cities smaller than 50k

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The deadline for Wisconsin cities smaller than 50,000 people to apply for federal financial relief is quickly approaching, the Department of Revenue announced Thursday.

The DOR reminded cities that the deadline to apply for Local Government Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan is Friday, June 18.

Of the 1,800 municipalities eligible to apply for the grants, 300 have yet to claim. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca explained communities can use this funding to address negative economic impacts of COVID-19, uplift their essential workers and put money into infrastructure programs.

Cities can look up their estimated allocations form the fund for 2021 and 2022 online.

