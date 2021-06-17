Advertisement

Gun evidence detailed in Minneapolis task force shooting

Community members gather in George Floyd Square to demand justice for Winston Boogie Smith Jr.,...
Community members gather in George Floyd Square to demand justice for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., on Monday, June 7, 2021. Smith was fatally shot by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)(Christian Monterrosa | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly filed court documents detail gun evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting of a driver during an arrest attempt by members of a federal task force in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has said evidence indicates Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was Black, fired his gun before he was killed June 3 in a parking ramp in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Search warrant affidavits show that 15 cartridge casings from police firearms were found outside of the SUV in which Smith was sitting and six casings from another gun were found inside. Attorneys for an unidentified woman who was in the SUV with Smith said last week that she never saw him with a weapon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Scene of train derailment in Merrill on June 16
Crews get derailed train back on track, work remains
26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin

Latest News

Approximately 55% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, including...
Over half of Wisconsin is in moderate to extreme drought conditions
Rep. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
Rep. Tiffany 1 of 14 to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/17/21)
Return of music festivals to provide relief for people’s mental health