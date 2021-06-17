Advertisement

Investigation continues one year after disappearance of Menominee Tribal member

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been one year since the disappearance of Menominee Tribal Member Katelyn Kelley.

Menominee Tribal Police say the case is “still being diligently investigated by Tribal Police and the FBI.”

“Please keep Katelyn and her family in mind and report anything that you believe may be helpful with this investigation,” reads a post on Tribal Police Facebook page.

The post includes the hashtag #MMIW for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Kelley, 22, was last seen during the night of June 16, 2020 and the morning of June 17, 2020. She had been spotted in the area of County Highway VV and Silver Canoe Road at about 10:30 p.m. on June 16.

Kelley’s remains were found on the Menominee Indian Reservation on March 17, 2021.

Action 2 News spoke with Katelyn Kelley’s family after her remains were found.

“No matter how close you are with your kids, something like this. It’s unfortunate but it does happen. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Michelle Kelley, Katelyn’s mom.

If you have information, call Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has formed a task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. The task force examines the factors that contribute to missing and murdered indigenous women and focuses on understanding the roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions can play in solving and preventing these cases.

