Juneteenth Celebration in Eau Claire

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday afternoon that establishes Juneteenth, the date marking the end of slavery in the United States, as a federal holiday. An annual Juneteenth commemoration will be held Saturday, June 19 in Eau Claire. Event coordinator, Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a UW-Eau Claire History professor and president of Uniting Bridges, a nonprofit group advocating on behalf of underrepresented groups in the Chippewa Valley, talks about the event planned for June 19 at 2:00 pm. at the Pine Pavilion in Carson Park.

Eau Claire’s 2021 Juneteenth celebration will be from 2pm to 6pm at Carson Park’s Pine Pavilion on Saturday, June 19.

This event will be a day of history, music, and training. The event will bring together area residents to celebrate their commitment toward a more united community enriched by its diversity. With groups tabling the event including JONAH and Chippewa Valley votes, etc., there will be zones for talking, learning, open mic, and eating. Events are free and open to the public. Volume One and Uniting Bridges will announce the winners of the Volume One and Uniting Bridges Diversity Awards.

This year’s musical guests will be Irie Sol, Naalia, and Samatha Moon. The spoken word guest is Daminius the Artist.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Today, Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions join to acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society.

The Uniting Bridges Organization is the organizer of the Juneteenth Celebration. Converge Radio, the Pablo at the Confluence, UW-Eau Claire Office of the Chancellor, Office of Multicultural Affairs, Royal Credit Union, Leinenkugel’s Inc, The UW-Eau Claire Office of Affirmative Action, UWEC History Department, The Visit Eau Claire Foundation, the City of Eau Claire, and City of Altoona are the main sponsors of the Juneteenth celebration, along with various co-sponsors.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

