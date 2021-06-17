Juneteenth flag to be raised Friday outside Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials will raise the Juneteenth flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday morning for the second time ever.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the event Thursday, saying community members are encouraged to attend the flag raising at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the King Street Entrance.

The governor will meet with the Legislative Black Caucus at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda for the Juneteenth program.

The Juneteenth flag will temporarily replace the Pride flag this weekend, but will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly outside the building. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin flag will fly on the east wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag and the POW-MIA flag will continue to fly on the north wing flagpole as it normally does.

President Joe Biden is set to sign legislation into law Thursday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.