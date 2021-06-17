Advertisement

Maintaining Coulee Region prairies

Holland Sand Prairie
Holland Sand Prairie(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is working to maintain the Coulee Region’s prairie land.

The conservancy joins with organizations like Friends of the Holland Sand Prairie in removing invasive species from the Holland Sand Prairie and other areas.

The 61-acre piece of land is home to unique wildlife which may not be able to be duplicated if they’re not in a natural environment.

“We don’t really fully understand all the relationships between the insects and the plants, so you can do a planting but it might not be the same as what we have here, some of these species are hard to grow,” Prairie Enthusiast Jim Rogala said.

Rogala says the Holland Sand Prairie needs to be continually cleared of growing trees so the wildlife can flourish.

“This site hasn’t been burned since probably the Native Americans were burning it a long time ago,” Rogala said. “All of these trees have invaded, so our objective here is to make this as open as possible.”

Rogala adds volunteers for clearing the prairie can be tough to find.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about the Holland Sand Prairie can contact the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

