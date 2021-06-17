Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
Scene of train derailment in Merrill on June 16
Crews get derailed train back on track, work remains
26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Sammy arrived at the facility last week.
Happy birthday, Sammy!
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer injured in the Capitol riot, blasted a GOP...
Officer injured in Capitol riot says GOP congressman refused to shake his hand
Approximately 55% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, including...
Over half of Wisconsin is in moderate to extreme drought conditions