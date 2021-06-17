Advertisement

Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota adds nearly 15,000 private-sector jobs in the month of May.

The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development says the unemployment rate in Minnesota also dropped 0.1% to 4.0%, down from 4.1% in April.

Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 249,700 jobs. The private sector has regained 62.2% of the jobs lost.

“We’re pleased to see this positive momentum and believe it shows we are on the right track, (but) much work to go, and I think it’s going to take government business and workers partnering together to get through the rest of this recovery,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.

This is the fifth-straight month that Minnesota has added jobs with the strongest growth in the leisure and hospitality industry, one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic.

DEED adds that the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Duluth-Superior metropolitan statistical areas saw the most growth during the month of May.

