Advertisement

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

31 people were arrested during protests this week of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline...
31 people were arrested during protests this week of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline project in northwestern Minnesota.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) - Opponents of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline project in northwestern Minnesota continued their protests this week by disrupting traffic in front of an Enbridge equipment site, leading to 31 arrests.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the incident began about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a van pulled in front of the semitrailer and forced it to stop on a county highway. Several carloads of protesters soon arrived.

Aukes says deputies began arresting demonstrators after they began “yelling vulgarities, being a traffic hazard, and refusing to leave.”

At least 1,000 activists from across the country gathered at construction sites near the headwaters of the Mississippi River last week. Nearly 250 people were arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
Scene of train derailment in Merrill on June 16
Crews get derailed train back on track, work remains
A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin

Latest News

The call center will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
Eau Claire COVID-19 information call center to close Friday
Last week, 27 counties had high COVID-19 virus spread. That number is down to 10 counties this...
COVID-19 virus spread moderate or low in 62 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties
Western Wisconsin American Red Cross
Blood donors needed: American Red Cross faces severe shortage
Minnesota adds nearly 15,000 private-sector jobs in the month of May.
Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May
Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May