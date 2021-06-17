Rep. Tiffany 1 of 14 to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany was one of fourteen Republican representatives who voted against a bill making June 19th, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday.

The House voted 415-14 Wednesday in favor of the bill. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk. He is expected to sign it into law Thursday.

In a statement to Newschannel 7, Rep. Tiffany says:

“Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based ‘Independence Day.’ There is only one Independence Day in America, just as there is only one National Anthem, one American flag and one America – under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

It is unfortunate that some have chosen to politicize the naming of this important historical event – one of many momentous milestones in America’s shared journey that began in 1776 to create a more perfect union – to turn Americans against one another and foment division based on skin color instead of uniting us.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

