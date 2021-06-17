Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Puppies and Lucky

By Danielle Wagner
Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARK & EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Get ready for lots of puppy cuteness! The Clark County Humane Society has several different litters available for adoption, including these 10 puppies.

These are eight-week-old cattle dog mixes -- with six boys and four girls in the litter. Fur colors range from brown to white to black. How can you say no to these faces?

Fill out an application by clicking HERE because they want to enjoy summer with their new family!

Kind, mellow, and cool. That’s how staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs describe Lucky. He is a Lhasa Apso, estimated to be around 10 years old.

Lucky takes an eye medication twice a day and uses some drops due to dry eye, but he is able to see just fine.

This guy gets along great with all the other dogs at Bob’s House, and he loves every person he meets. He enjoys the little things in life - snuggling and wandering around the yard.

You’d be lucky to add this Lucky to your family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

