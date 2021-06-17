Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender sports bans

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The measures were taken up Wednesday in the middle of Pride month and were all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The measures must also pass the GOP-controlled Senate before going to Evers, who has repeatedly said he stands with transgender students.

Democrats argue the measures are unnecessary and stigmatize transgender youth. Republican supporters say transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.

