Wisconsin Assembly passes local redistricting delay

The Assembly passed it on a 59-38 vote. It now heads to the Senate.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Redistricting of local political boundary lines in Wisconsin would be delayed a year or more under a bill backed by Republicans and local governments that the state Assembly has passed.

Under the proposal passed Wednesday, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires.

The Assembly passed it on a 59-38 vote. It now heads to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not said whether he would sign or veto the measure.

The bill would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts, which must be redrawn before the 2022 election.

