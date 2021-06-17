Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans propose $3.4 billion tax cut

Republicans plan to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as...
Republicans plan to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to insert a $3.4 billion tax cut in the state budget.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is poised to make its final revisions to the 2021-23 spending plan Thursday evening.

Republican leaders announced at a news conference before the committee met that the tax cut will translate to $1,200 in savings for a typical family through income tax relief and property tax relief. They plan to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery, as well.

The Republicans also said they plan to fund two-thirds of Wisconsin school costs, a move they say will ensure schools receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The GOP didn’t release any details of the plan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of the proposed Orchard Hills development in the Town of Washington, Wis.
Eau Claire County Board denies rezoning request for Town of Washington development
26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
Scene of train derailment in Merrill on June 16
Crews get derailed train back on track, work remains
A woman is accused of killing her grandmother by suffocation and setting her house in Fort...
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire
The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 7,212 lives in Wisconsin.
New COVID-19 deaths drop to seven-day average of one per day in Wisconsin

Latest News

Making the point that this was the 21st time he called for a vote, House Minority Leader Kurt...
Minnesota House GOP filibusters in contentious budget debate
Rep. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
Rep. Tiffany 1 of 14 to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Gov. Tony Evers promises to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes...
Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more legislation
The Assembly passed it on a 59-38 vote. It now heads to the Senate.
Wisconsin Assembly passes local redistricting delay