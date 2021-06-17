Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.9%

This time last year it was over 10%
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is unchanged for May at 3.9%. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures on Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 5.8%.

A year ago, in May 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was worsening, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 10.4%.

Wisconsin added 3,400 private sector jobs in May, bringing its total to 201,100 more than a year ago.

Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May
