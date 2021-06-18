Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

By Associated Press
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”

Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

“Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare,” said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
3 brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack accounted for
Rep. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
Rep. Tiffany 1 of 14 to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Latest News

A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home accused of letting bodies rot
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead