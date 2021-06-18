China buying up huge amounts of U.S. agricultural products

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to China, U.S. agricultural exports are booming as they are buying huge amounts of U.S. corn, soybeans, meat and other products. But there is a problem—getting the goods from here to there. Major worldwide shippers are opting to send ocean going containers back to China and other countries empty rather than fill them with our exports. Shippers want to get those containers back to Asia quickly so they can be filled with products destined for the United States market. The container situation is costing U.S. exporters millions of dollars. The North American meat Institute says the shortage of shipping containers has already cost them over $1 and a half billion in lost revenue.

We now know that JBS, one of the world’s largest meat packers, did pay a ransom to the Russian hackers who forced the company to shut down 13 of their U.S. and Australian plants a couple weeks ago. Company officials said they paid $11 million in Bitcoin to a Russian speaking group known as REvil. Company officials said they felt they ad to pay the ransom to “mitigate any unforeseen issues related to the attack and ensure no data was stolen or compromised. Since the beginning of the worldwide pandemic, officials say cybercrime has increased by 600%.

Some things never change and that includes the need for farmers to report their planted acreages by July15th in order to stay eligible for USDA farm programs. Those numbers need to be filed at the county farm Service Agency either in person or by phone, email or other digital tools depending on the status of the county office because of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Another busy weekend around here. Tonight kicks off the Stanley Rodeo weekend in Chapman Park with a performance at 7:30. Also going on are Lake Martha Days in Osseo, and a Stockmanship/ Stewardship day tomorrow for beef producers at the KbarR Arena in Medford. Dairy breakfasts on Saturday include the Pierce county meal at Mark Ridge farm near Elmwood starting at 7 and a drive thru meal at Feltz Family Farm and dairy Store in Stevens Point from 10 to 1. Sunday breakfasts will be hosted by the Kevin and Rosie Fellenz family near Loyal and at the Don and Roxann Weigel family farm just outside Marshfield. Both of those breakfasts will start at 7 a.m

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.