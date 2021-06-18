Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
3 brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack accounted for
Rep. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
Rep. Tiffany 1 of 14 to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Latest News

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn. is issuing a red flag warning for critical...
Northwestern Wisconsin at risk for wildfires Friday
A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is now on display in Newark, New Jersey.
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead
A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is now on display in Newark, New Jersey.
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark