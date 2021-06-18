Advertisement

Gundersen Health System seeing increase in severe allergy symptoms

Flowers are blooming signaling springtime, but there is a downside for allergy sufferers,...
Flowers are blooming signaling springtime, but there is a downside for allergy sufferers, the congestion, sneezing, runny nose and itchy watery eyes that follow. Source: WLBT
By Alex Loroff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - More and more people are getting back outside, which means many are also seeing their allergies return.

Dr. Samantha Knox says Gundersen Health System has seen an increase compared to last year in patients dealing with severe allergic reactions.

She thinks the trend will continue throughout the summer as more people get outside.

“I see a lot of patients who maybe tolerated the allergy season a little bit better last year come in now and their typical treatments aren’t working,” Knox said. “We’re having to increase or add-on therapies, maybe reduce some of their time outdoors.”

Knox says anyone who notices allergy symptoms should talk with their pediatrician or allergist about over-the-counter medication options.

Those symptoms include sneezing, having a runny nose, having watery or red eyes, or a cough.

Knox adds the best treatment is to stay on your prescribed medication and use it preventatively in the future.

