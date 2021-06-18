Juneteenth flag raised above Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Juneteenth flag is now flying over the Wisconsin State Capitol in honor of the newest federal holiday.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress earlier this week establishing Juneteenth as the 11th federal holiday. Officially, the bill is known as the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Friday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued Executive Order #124, which raises the Juneteenth flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol Building for the second straight year from Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20.

The Juneteenth flag will temporarily replace the Pride flag this weekend, but will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly outside the building. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin flag will fly on the east wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag and the POW-MIA flag will continue to fly on the north wing flagpole as it normally does.

We're getting a jump start on celebrating #Juneteenth in Wisconsin, folks! Stop by the Wisconsin State Capitol tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag at the King Street entrance. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 18, 2021

“As we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites across our state, we know our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished,” Evers said.

2020 was the first time in state history that the Juneteenth flag was flown at the state Capitol. Juneteenth is formally recognized by all but three states.

Juneteenth was first celebrated on June 19, 1866, one year after the end of the Civil War and three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The word “Juneteenth” is a portmanteau of June and nineteenth. You can read more about the history of Juneteenth here.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

