Advertisement

Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

In case you’re wondering, nine waffles is a total of 3,690 calories, 162 grams of fat, 495 carbs, 135 grams of sugar and 7,830 milligrams of sodium, per Waffle House’s nutritional information. And that’s not counting the butter and syrup on top!

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Richards performing a wedding ceremony at Azura Memory Care Eau Claire in Eau Claire, Wis.
Man suffering from dementia officiates wedding
26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
Rep. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
Rep. Tiffany 1 of 14 to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
3 brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack accounted for
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge

Latest News

The Juneteenth flag will fly over Wisconsin's State Capitol Building through Sunday, June 20.
Juneteenth flag raised above Wisconsin State Capitol
Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn. is issuing a red flag warning for critical...
Northwestern Wisconsin at risk for wildfires Friday
The court ruled unanimously on Friday that the law is unconstitutional.
Wisconsin high court strikes down incapacitated driver law