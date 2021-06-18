Phoenix Park footbridge to be lighted to support LGBTQI community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For one week, the Phoenix Park footbridge will be lighted to support the Chippewa Valley’s LGBTQI community.

From June 21 through June 27, the footbridge that crosses the Chippewa River at Phoenix Park in downtown Eau Claire will display multi-colored lights. The palette will be of a rainbow that includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color, as well as pink, white, and blue stripes that represent the trans community.

Mayo Clinic Health System will sponsor the display.

“I join our Mayo Clinic family to express support and solidarity with the LGBTQI group within our organization and our community always and especially during this Pride Month,” Dr. Leonard Ezenagu , physician chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council for Mayo Clinic Health System’s Northwest Wisconsin Region, said. “At Mayo Clinic, we cherish, value and celebrate our diversity. Inclusion and mutual respect are integral parts of our diversity and align with Mayo Clinic values.”

The River Lights at Phoenix Park are comprised of 170 LED lights and are visible from most of downtown Eau Claire. Organizations, businesses, and residents can book the lights by filling out an application on the Downtown Eau Claire website. The landmark is done through a partnership among Downtown Eau Claire, the Rotary Club of Eau Claire, UW-Eau Claire, and the City of Eau Claire.

