RCU Classic Rock Hunt to begin June 21

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Monday, one lucky person in western Wisconsin can win money by finding a hidden rock.

RCU is bringing back and rebranding its annual contest in which the organization hides a rock in one of the counties in which it has a partner charity. The Classic Rock Hunt, formerly known as the Youth Rock Hunt, will reward $500 to the first person who retrieves a specially-marked rock in Barron, Chippewa, or Eau Claire counties.

The event, now in its fifth year, benefits The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire, and Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake. The event is also part of the RCU Foundation’s Rock the River Front featuring the Charity Classic, which will be held virtually again in 2021.

The official rules for the contest are here, but here’s how the contest works:

At 8 a.m. each day, information about one charity or sponsor will be posted to the Royal Credit Union Facebook page

By 10 a.m. each day, one clue will be posted at the charity or sponsor location mentioned in the 8 a.m. Facebook post.

At 8 p.m. each day, the same clue will be posted on the Royal Credit Union Facebook page.

If the rock is not found, the contest will end June 26. There is only one rock to find in the contest. For more information, you can visit RCU’s website here.

