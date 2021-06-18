Advertisement

RCU Classic Rock Hunt to begin June 21

By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Monday, one lucky person in western Wisconsin can win money by finding a hidden rock.

RCU is bringing back and rebranding its annual contest in which the organization hides a rock in one of the counties in which it has a partner charity. The Classic Rock Hunt, formerly known as the Youth Rock Hunt, will reward $500 to the first person who retrieves a specially-marked rock in Barron, Chippewa, or Eau Claire counties.

The event, now in its fifth year, benefits The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in Eau Claire, and Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake. The event is also part of the RCU Foundation’s Rock the River Front featuring the Charity Classic, which will be held virtually again in 2021.

The person who finds the specially-marked rock will get $500.
The person who finds the specially-marked rock will get $500.(RCU)

The official rules for the contest are here, but here’s how the contest works:

  • At 8 a.m. each day, information about one charity or sponsor will be posted to the Royal Credit Union Facebook page.
  • By 10 a.m. each day, one clue will be posted at the charity or sponsor location mentioned in the 8 a.m. Facebook post.
  • At 8 p.m. each day, the same clue will be posted on the Royal Credit Union Facebook page.

If the rock is not found, the contest will end June 26. There is only one rock to find in the contest. For more information, you can visit RCU’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Richards performing a wedding ceremony at Azura Memory Care Eau Claire in Eau Claire, Wis.
Man suffering from dementia officiates wedding
26 cases of the latest variant of concern have been identified since April.
DHS: Delta COVID-19 variant now present in Wisconsin
Rep. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)
Rep. Tiffany 1 of 14 to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor...
3 brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack accounted for
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn. is issuing a red flag warning for critical...
Northwestern Wisconsin at risk for wildfires Friday

Latest News

Over 5.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsin residents so far.
Wisconsin reaches 45% fully-vaccinated against COVID-19
Flowers are blooming signaling springtime, but there is a downside for allergy sufferers,...
Gundersen Health System seeing increase in severe allergy symptoms
Fireworks Safety Tips
Using fireworks safely this summer
From June 21 through June 27, the footbridge that crosses the Chippewa River at Phoenix Park in...
Phoenix Park footbridge to be lighted to support LGBTQI community