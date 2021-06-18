Sounds Like Summer Concert Series returns to Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A familiar slice of the season returned to Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. The 14th season of the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series kicked off Thursday, June 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020. Organizers say they want to provide a safe, outdoor platform for area musicians to perform.

Concerts are scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday through August 26. Click HERE for the schedule of musicians.

