Sounds Like Summer Concert Series returns to Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park

Sounds Like Summer Concert Series
Sounds Like Summer Concert Series(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A familiar slice of the season returned to Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. The 14th season of the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series kicked off Thursday, June 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020. Organizers say they want to provide a safe, outdoor platform for area musicians to perform.

Concerts are scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday through August 26. Click HERE for the schedule of musicians.

