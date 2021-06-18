Suspect in Marshfield native’s murder found competent to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student and Marshfield native in 2008 has been found competent to stand trial.

In March, attorneys for David Kahl say he has had recent medical episodes which raised questions about whether he had the ability to assist in his defense.

Kahl, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Zimmerman was stabbed to death on April 2, 2008, in her apartment in Madison.

Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction. He will learn if his case will head to trial on July 15.

