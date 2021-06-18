Thursday night storms bring large hail to Wisconsin, Minnesota

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Thursday night storm system brought large hail, lightning, and rain to the Midwest.

In west-central Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, there were numerous reports of large hail that accompanied the storms.

WEAU-TV Meteorologist Kelly Slifka says the storms packed a punch Thursday night.

“A storm system moved out of Iowa into southern Wisconsin Thursday evening and brought strong to severe storms into southwestern Wisconsin yesterday evening,” Slifka said. “The largest hail of 2.5″ fell just south of Arcadia in southern Trempealeau county. Even 1″ diameter hail fell in the southern part of the city of Eau Claire to Altoona.”

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, two supercells in particular produced destructive hailstones up to the size of baseballs along a path from Le Sueur Co. in south central Minnesota eastward to Wabasha and Winona counties along the Mississippi River. Those storms then crossed the Mississippi River into Buffalo Co. and western Wisconsin. Hail was reported as far east as Altoona in Eau Claire Co.

In addition to the hail, the widespread rainfall that accompanied the storms helped alleviate some of the drought conditions in most of Wisconsin.

“Much-needed rain fell in parts of west-central and southwest Wisconsin, with one to two inches from southern Eau Claire Co. to La Crosse Co.,” Klifka said. “Isolated totals of two to three inches of rain fell near Winona into Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.”

At least a few of us saw some beneficial rainfall last night along the Mississippi River and southwest Wisconsin. Many places saw 1-3 inches of rain with a few spots even around the 4 inch mark. The next chance of widespread rain comes on Sun. #wiwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/0y2gyES9px — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 18, 2021

The NWS office in La Crosse says that due to the abnormally dry and drought conditions present in the area, little in the way of flooding impacts were reported.

Currently, over 80% of Wisconsin is abnormally dry, over half of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought, and parts of southwestern and all of southeastern Wisconsin are experiencing severe drought. Three counties in far southeastern Wisconsin are experiencing extreme drought.

Even with the rainfall, the NWS office in Milwaukee says it wasn’t enough to counter the drought conditions across the state.

Thunderstorms brought beneficial rainfall to all of southern Wisconsin. Unfortunately it was not enough to counter the severe drought conditions across parts of the area. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/Zdjuk24Jin — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 18, 2021

Storms have coalesced into a line with a couple of warnings remaining for large hail and damaging wind. The threat will persist until a little after midnight as storms exit south through the Coulee Region. pic.twitter.com/wPcaBoH6Js — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.