Time running out to claim $1 million lottery ticket

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Time is running out for the winner of an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin lottery says the Megabucks ticket was purchased at Lisbon Express on Jan. 6.

The winning numbers were 3-7-17-22-33-44.

An appointment to cash the ticket with state lottery officials in Madison must be made by July 2 or it will go unclaimed. The winner can choose between a $1 million annuity or $400,000 in cash.

The Megabucks game, played only in Wisconsin, has had another jackpot winner this year. A Sheboygan man claimed a $1 million jackpot drawn Feb. 3.

