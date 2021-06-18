WI DNR: Tips on how to prevent bear encounters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource is offering tips on how to handle unwanted bear encounters this summer.

There have been several recent bear sightings in Dane County. Bear sightings in southern Wisconsin are rare, however, officials say populations of black bears have been expanding south over the last decade.

Early summer is considered the bear breeding season, meaning that male bears wander searching for a mate, the DNR said.

If a bear is near your home or cabin:

Wave your arms and make noise to scare it away.

Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.

If you encounter a bear while in the woods, stay calm and do not approach the bear

Never approach a sow with cubs.

For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.

Although black bears normally avoid contact with people for their safety, if a bear finds food, such as bird feed or a garbage near you home, it will likely return for more, according to WI DNR.

Black bears will periodically check sites where food was once available. It may take a long time for a bear to stop visiting food sites, even after the food source was removed.

Following these steps to avoid avoid attracting black bears:

Do not knowingly feed a bear.

Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.

Clean areas where bird feeders are located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed.

Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans.

Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.

Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.

Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours.

Keep grills and picnic tables clean.

More information about black bears behavior and avoiding unwanted encounters can be found in the DNR’s “Living with Bears in Wisconsin” brochure.

If you are unable to resolve a conflict with a bear, contact the USA Wildlife Services toll-free line at 1-800-433-0663 for properties in Southern Wisconsin and 1-800-228-1368 for properties in Northern Wisconsin.

