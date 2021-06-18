Advertisement

Wisconsin can’t seem to spell the word “quarantine”

Misspelled Words Map
Misspelled Words Map(AT&T Experts)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After more than a year of lived experience, Wisconsinites still struggled to spell the word “quarantine.”

AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 and found that “quarantine” was a common puzzler across the Badger State.

Luckily, we’re not alone. “Quarantine” was a problem word for 11 other states, including Minnesota and Indiana, making it the most searched misspelled word.

The most common misspelling of the word? “Corn teen,” according to AT&T.

Other popular searches were “favorite,” most commonly misspelled as “favourite” and “Caronavirus” instead of “coronavirus.”

Some states represented ever-tricky words like “exercise” and “which,” while Florida stood alone with “pharaoh” as their spelling-stumper.

