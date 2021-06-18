Advertisement

Wisconsin high court strikes down incapacitated driver law

By Associated Press
Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down a state law allowing for blood samples to be taken without a warrant from suspected drunken drivers who are incapacitated.

The court ruled unanimously on Friday that the law is unconstitutional, resolving a long-simmering issue.

The court upheld a state appeals court ruling from last year saying that the law violates the Fourth Amendment protecting against unconstitutional search and seizure.

The state law in question says that incapacitated drivers — those who are unconscious due to drugs or alcohol — are presumed to have agreed to provide blood samples if there is probable cause they were impaired.

