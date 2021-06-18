Wisconsin reaches 45% fully-vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Coronavirus numbers continue to fall across Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. The seven-day averages for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all dipped from Thursday’s total.

Wisconsin is now 45% fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, currently sitting at 45.1%. Currently at 49.5%, the state should hit 50% of the population getting one dose of vaccine sometime in June.

Over 5.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsin residents so far.

Here's today's snapshot of #COVID19 activity in Wisconsin. You know, staying healthy is a great #FathersDay gift, so why not take Dad (Mom, too) to get the COVID-19 vaccine? It's safe, effective. Find the vaccine near you at https://t.co/AveXUsxd5v pic.twitter.com/PgSsIPj0jg — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 18, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

Friday’s numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) show 45.1% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination process. To date, vaccinators have administered 5,433,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 13, 2020. More than 300 million doses have been administered nationwide since mid-January.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The state says 1 recent death was reported. It was in Winnebago County. The death toll stayed at 7,235 because another county’s death count was revised. That keeps the average number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin at 1 per day over the past 7 days.

The 7-day average of new cases fell to 83 per day. The state says 113 cases were reported by Friday’s deadline.

More than 612,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 43 more hospital admissions for COVID-19 since Thursday. The state is averaging 37 hospitalizations for COVID-19 each day.

There were 113 COVID-19 patients Friday, including 38 in intensive care units, in the state’s hospitals, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported. That was 7 fewer patients in ICU and 8 fewer patients overall than the day before. That’s a new low for patients in ICU since August 1, 2020.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

